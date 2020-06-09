Ile Maurice: Parlement - La Private Notice Question de Boolell rejetée !

Il ne pourra poser sa question qui devait être adressée au ministre des Finances. Pour cause la Private Notice Question (PNQ) du leader de l'opposition, Arvin Boolell, a tout bonnement été rejetée par le clerc de l'Assemblée nationale. Une PNQ axée notamment sur la pension. Pourquoi ce rejet ? Nous essayons d'en savoir davantage. En attendant, ci-dessous les questions qui allaient être adressées à Renganaden Padayachy :

With regard to the proposed pension reform announced in his budget speech, will he inform the House what are the detailed changes which Government will bring to the universal non-contributory Basic Retirement Pension (BRP), stating also-

(a)when the proposed changes to the BRP will take effect;

(b) to what extent these changes will affect -

(i) the basic invalidity pension;

(ii) widows' pensions;

(c) the total yearly estimated costs of non-contributory pensions over the next 3 years;

(d) the estimated amount of money which the Contribution Sociale Généralisée (CSG) will contribute to non-contributory pensions in financial year 2023- 2024?