Ile Maurice: Parlement - La Private Notice Question de Boolell rejetée !

9 Juin 2020
L'Express (Port Louis)

Il ne pourra poser sa question qui devait être adressée au ministre des Finances. Pour cause la Private Notice Question (PNQ) du leader de l'opposition, Arvin Boolell, a tout bonnement été rejetée par le clerc de l'Assemblée nationale. Une PNQ axée notamment sur la pension. Pourquoi ce rejet ? Nous essayons d'en savoir davantage. En attendant, ci-dessous les questions qui allaient être adressées à Renganaden Padayachy :

With regard to the proposed pension reform announced in his budget speech, will he inform the House what are the detailed changes which Government will bring to the universal non-contributory Basic Retirement Pension (BRP), stating also-

(a)when the proposed changes to the BRP will take effect;

(b) to what extent these changes will affect -

(i) the basic invalidity pension;

(ii) widows' pensions;

(c) the total yearly estimated costs of non-contributory pensions over the next 3 years;

(d) the estimated amount of money which the Contribution Sociale Généralisée (CSG) will contribute to non-contributory pensions in financial year 2023- 2024?

Lire l'article original sur L'Express.

