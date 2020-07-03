Cote d'Ivoire: Hommage aux soldats de Kafolo - Liste des soldats décédés

Marechal Des Logis Chef (Mdl Chef)
1-KOFFI Serge Patrick Raymond, de la Gendarmerie Nationale, Matricule 48.042.
2-AROUNA Berté - Matricule 042 08 0960
3-BAGUI Gondo Guillaume, Matricule 042 08 0369
4-BAMBA Lanciné, - Matricule 037 08 0207
5-FOFANA Inza - Matricule 002 08 0480
6-KONE Moussa - Matricule 002 08 1184
7-OUATTARA Drissa - Matricule 037 09 0205
8-OUATTARA Koromagagnan - Matricule 037 09 0210
9-SINGO Gondo Lambert - Matricule 037 08 0447
10-TRAORE Daouda - Matricule 040 09 0161
Sergent-Chef
11-SORO Korona - Matricule 039 08 0121
Sergent
12-TRAORE Sinaly - Matricule 039 08 0917
Brigadier en Chef
13-DEGRE Djédjé Simplice - Matricule 002 09 4222
Brigadier
14-ADAMA Traoré - Matricule 042 09 0