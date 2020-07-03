Cote d'Ivoire: Hommage aux soldats de Kafolo - Liste des soldats décédés

2 Juillet 2020
Fratmat.info (Abidjan)
Par Hervé Adou

Marechal Des Logis Chef (Mdl Chef)

1-KOFFI Serge Patrick Raymond, de la Gendarmerie Nationale, Matricule 48.042.

2-AROUNA Berté - Matricule 042 08 0960

3-BAGUI Gondo Guillaume, Matricule 042 08 0369

4-BAMBA Lanciné, - Matricule 037 08 0207

5-FOFANA Inza - Matricule 002 08 0480

6-KONE Moussa - Matricule 002 08 1184

7-OUATTARA Drissa - Matricule 037 09 0205

8-OUATTARA Koromagagnan - Matricule 037 09 0210

9-SINGO Gondo Lambert - Matricule 037 08 0447

10-TRAORE Daouda - Matricule 040 09 0161

Sergent-Chef

11-SORO Korona - Matricule 039 08 0121

Sergent

12-TRAORE Sinaly - Matricule 039 08 0917

Brigadier en Chef

13-DEGRE Djédjé Simplice - Matricule 002 09 4222

Brigadier

14-ADAMA Traoré - Matricule 042 09 0

