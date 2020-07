Soudan: Nouveau massacre au Darfour, 60 morts

Sudan Liberation Army Photojournalist Adriane Ohanesian was recognized with the 2016 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award for her body of work, a large portion of which focuses on capturing scenes from the region around Sudan and Darfur. This photo from 2015 shows the Sudan Liberation Army led by Abdul Wahid (SLA-AW) climbing towards the front lines in the last rebel-held territory in Central Darfur.