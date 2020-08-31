Ile Maurice: Les frontières mauriciennes restent fermées jusqu'au 31 octobre 2020

31 Août 2020
L'Express (Port Louis)

Le gouvernement mauricien a pris la décision d'étendre la fermeture des frontières du pays jusqu'au 31 octobre 2020. Cette décision sera annoncée par le Premier ministre lors d'une allocution à la télévision ce soir.

Les frontières du pays devaient être rouvertes au trafic aérien international à minuit ce soir, soit à la fin du mois d'aout.

C'est NOTAM, un système de communication pour pilotes (Notice to Airmen) qui a annoncé cette décision mauricienne :

Voici un communique de NOTAM à ce propos :

Please find hereunder NOTAM issued on 31 August 2020 regarding extension of restriction due to COVID-19 pandemic up to 31 October 2020.

NOTAM A0077/20

2008310950/2010312000 EST.

1. NO PASSENGERS WILL BE ALLOWED ENTRY OR TRANSIT IN THE REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS.

2. CREW MEMBERS WILL BE ALLOWED ENTRY IN THE REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS, HOWEVER, THEY SHALL BE CONFINED TO THEIR HOTEL ROOMS.

Un autre communique de NOTAM:

NOTAM A0079/20

2008310950/2010312000 EST

ENTRY OF AIRCRAFT INTO MAURITIUS IS PROHIBITED EXCEPT FOR SUCH AIRCRAFT AS MAY BE AUTHORISED.

