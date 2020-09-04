Ile Maurice: Le Dr Kate O'Shaughnessy haut-commissaire de l'Australie à Maurice

Le gouvernement australien a annoncé la nomination du Dr Kate O'Shaughnessy comme le futur chef de sa mission diplomatique à Maurice.

Voici la déclaration d'un porte-parole du gouvernement australien à propos de cette nomination :

Today I announce the appointment of Dr Kate O'Shaughnessy as Australia's new High Commissioner to Mauritius. Dr O'Shaughnessy will also be accredited to Comoros, Madagascar and Seychelles.

Australia and Mauritius enjoy strong historic links, with this year marking 50 years of diplomatic relations. Australia is home to the largest Mauritian diaspora, numbering more than 30,000 people. We have increasing partnerships and trade in education, blue economy and agribusiness.

Australia also has important links with Seychelles in marine research and resource management, and with Madagascar, particularly in mining and sustainable development.

All four countries are members of the Indian Ocean Commission and the Indian Ocean Rim Association, regional organisations that are important to Australia's interests. We have a shared agenda to promote maritime security, women's economic empowerment, and blue economy initiatives in the Indian Ocean region.

Dr O'Shaughnessy is a career officer with DFAT and was most recently Deputy Director, Western Australia State Office. She has previously served overseas in Ghana.

Dr O'Shaughnessy holds a PhD and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Western Australia.

I thank previous High Commissioner Jenny Dee for her contributions to advancing Australia's interests in Mauritius since 2017.