Ile Maurice: Le compte Facebook de l'avocat Ashley Hurhangee «bloqué»

La surprise n'en est pas tout à fait une, selon ses dires. Le compte Facebook de l'avocat Ashley Hurhangee est bloqué depuis ce matin, affirme l'homme de loi dans une missive envoyée à la rédaction de l'express et d'autres médias. Cela, après que des tentatives visant à pirater ledit compte ont échoué, dit-il.

"As you are surely aware, I have been posting and sharing my own videos on Facebook and other forums criticising what I believe is the worst, most incompetent and utterly undemocratic government this country has ever known. My videos simply echo the disgust of the nation and highlights how the government is blatantly out of touch with its people", poursuit Ashley Hurhangee.

Il compte dès lors compiler un dossier qui sera envoyé aux responsables de Facebook, aux institutions internationales ainsi qu'aux Nations unies, indique-t-il. "In the dossier I will detail how the government has totally disregard for the fundamental rights enshrined in our constitution and human rights charters we have adopted".