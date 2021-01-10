Ile Maurice: Dépenses électorales au n°8 - Rezistans ek Alternativ demande à Irfan Rahman d'enquêter

Le Commissaire électoral ne peut plus se taire et rester sans rien faire. La publication du carnet de campagne des dépenses électorales du Mouvement socialiste militant (MSM) dans la circonscription n°8 doivent faire réagir Irfan Rahman.

C'est notamment l'avis de Rezistans ek Alternativ, qui lui a écrit, samedi 9 janvier. Le mouvement politique demande au Commissaire électoral d'initier une enquête pour savoir s'il y a eu des pratiques illégales et de faire une déclaration dans l'intérêt public.

"Rezistans ek Alternativ have gone through the Election Returns of some of the elected candidates. And, our attention has also been brought by recent press articles published by Le Mauricien, L'Express, and Weekend, alleging the existence of documents related to potential undeclared electoral expenses in the last general elections, indicating that some candidates in the said election might have knowledgeably omitted substantial electoral expenses and other information required by law, while submitting their Election Return.

In lights of these public information, we call on you, as Electoral Commissioner and to the Electoral Supervisory Commission, to carry an investigation and to determine whether any 'illegal practice' has been committed by any candidates in the last general elections, which might warrant a prosecution for an offence under the Act.

We would appreciate if the Electoral Commissioner could consider the content of this communication and the request of Rezistans ek Alternativ, and inform us accordingly, or alternatively make a public declaration in the public interest."