Ile Maurice: Lettre au CP - Les Avengers dénoncent le traitement royal accordé à Sawmynaden

29 Janvier 2021
L'Express (Port Louis)

Dans une lettre envoyée mercredi au commissaire de police, Mes Rama Valayden et Rouben Mooroongapillay dénoncent que le fait que la police n'a pas encore interrogé le ministre du Commerce, contrairement à ce qui avait été déclaré en cour. Voir lettre.

Dear Mr Servansingh by L'express Maurice on Scribd

Le bureau du DPP n'a pas caché son embarras devant cet état des choses.

La cour a été interrompue. Les avocats consultent leur cliente Simla Kistnen.

Abdool Raheem Tajoodeen du bureau du DPP: "Last occasion, our office prayed for an adjournement on the basis of assurance received by Mr Jangi of CCID that enquiry will be completed soon and file would be submitted to our office for advice. On this 26 jan, DCP Jangi informed our office by way of a letter that there adw some developments of the enquiry and which enquiry seems not be to cmpleted. In view of the present proceedingd our office finds itself embarassed by this state of affair.

So as not to waste time of court, I accordingly wish to make the following statement: while we maintain our stand, the current private prosecution lodged by way of a provisional charge is procedurally wrong in law."

Le magistrat va se prononcer. Me Valayden entend présenter une motion.

Lire l'article original sur L'Express.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 L'Express. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

Plus de: L'Express

les plus lus
Centrafrique
Finance
Sénégal
Cote d'Ivoire
tirés du site
à lire
Spéculation sur la santé de Ouattara en RCI
Trois pays africains champions du monde dans la consommation d'alcool
14 candidats en lice à la présidentielle au Tchad, dont Idriss Deby
Le président Faure Gnassingbé à la tête du Conseil de l'Entente
Des accords pour la paix entre Peuls et Dogons au Mali
Décès du comédien burkinabé «Tonton Brama» des Bobodioufs

AllAfrica publie environ 600 articles par jour provenant de plus de 130 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.