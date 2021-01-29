Ile Maurice: Lettre au CP - Les Avengers dénoncent le traitement royal accordé à Sawmynaden

Dans une lettre envoyée mercredi au commissaire de police, Mes Rama Valayden et Rouben Mooroongapillay dénoncent que le fait que la police n'a pas encore interrogé le ministre du Commerce, contrairement à ce qui avait été déclaré en cour. Voir lettre.

Le bureau du DPP n'a pas caché son embarras devant cet état des choses.

La cour a été interrompue. Les avocats consultent leur cliente Simla Kistnen.

Abdool Raheem Tajoodeen du bureau du DPP: "Last occasion, our office prayed for an adjournement on the basis of assurance received by Mr Jangi of CCID that enquiry will be completed soon and file would be submitted to our office for advice. On this 26 jan, DCP Jangi informed our office by way of a letter that there adw some developments of the enquiry and which enquiry seems not be to cmpleted. In view of the present proceedingd our office finds itself embarassed by this state of affair.

So as not to waste time of court, I accordingly wish to make the following statement: while we maintain our stand, the current private prosecution lodged by way of a provisional charge is procedurally wrong in law."

Le magistrat va se prononcer. Me Valayden entend présenter une motion.