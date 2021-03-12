Ile Maurice: 12 mars - Phookeer, Raghoo et Cheong parmi les décorés de la république

Sooroojdev Phokeer, Speaker depuis novembre 2019 accède à la plus grande distinction. Il a été fait «Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (GCSK)». Parmi les décorés de la république il y a aussi à titre posthume la policière Dimple Raghoo qui avait perdu la vie lors d'une opération de l'ADSU à Beau-Vallon, le Dr Bruno Cheong, et Geraldine Aliphon fondatrice et directrice d'Autisme Maurice.

Plus de 1000 policiers dont parmi l'inspecteur Rajcoomar Seewoo ont aussi été décorés avec les titre de President's Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, First Clasp to the President's Long Service and Good Conduct Medal et Second Clasp to the President's Long Service and Good Conduct Medal respectivement. Des officiers de prison et des pompiers figurent aussi dans la liste.