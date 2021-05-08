Ile Maurice: Covid-19 - Bonne-Terre décrété zone rouge

Partagez cet article
12 habitants de Bonne-Terre ont été testés positifs. Face à la situation, le High Level committee a décidé de décréter la région zone rouge. Ci-dessous la délimitation de cette zone :
Following COVID-19 cases registered in Bonne Terre, Vacoas, the High Level Committee on COVID-19 has taken the decision to declare the above mentioned region, Red Zone.
This decision is already in force and the area of Bonne Terre, Vacoas is bounded as follows:
(a) Northern Side:
- Carreau Lalianne Branch Road from its junction with Remy Ollier Avenue up to its junction with Candos-Vacoas Road (B3)
- Candos-Vacoas Road (B3) from its junction with Carreau Lalliane Branch Road up to its junction with Solferino No. 3
- Solferino No. 3 Avenue from it junction with Candos-Vacoas Road (B3) up to its junction with Impasse Mangoo
(b) Western Side:
- Impasse Mangoo from its junction with Solferino No. 3 Avenue up to its junction with Solferino No. 2 Avenue
- Solferino No. 2 Avenue from its junction with Impasse Mangoo up to its junction with Manilall
Doctor Avenue
- Manilall Doctor Avenue from its junction with Solferino No. 2 Avenue up to its junction with Candos - Vacoas Road (B3)
(c) Southern Side:
- Candos - Vacoas Road (B3) from its junction with Manilall Doctor Avenue up to its junction with Mahant Kabir Temple Road
- Mahant Kabir Temple Road from its junction with Candos-Vacoas Road (B3) up to its junction with Convent Lane
(d) Eastern Side:
- Convent Lane from its junction with Mahant Kabir Temple Road up to its junction with Phoenix Cemetery Road
- Phoenix Cemetery Road from its junction with Convent Lane up to Remy Ollier Avenue
- Remy Ollier Avenue from its junction with Phoenix Cemetery Road up to its junction with Droopnath Ramphul Avenue
- Remy Ollier Avenue from its junction with Droopnath Ramphul Avenue up to its junction with Carreau Lalianne Branch Road
08 May 2021
National High Level Committee on COVID-19