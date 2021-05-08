Ile Maurice: Covid-19 - Bonne-Terre décrété zone rouge

Partagez cet article

12 habitants de Bonne-Terre ont été testés positifs. Face à la situation, le High Level committee a décidé de décréter la région zone rouge. Ci-dessous la délimitation de cette zone :

Following COVID-19 cases registered in Bonne Terre, Vacoas, the High Level Committee on COVID-19 has taken the decision to declare the above mentioned region, Red Zone.

This decision is already in force and the area of Bonne Terre, Vacoas is bounded as follows:

(a) Northern Side:

- Carreau Lalianne Branch Road from its junction with Remy Ollier Avenue up to its junction with Candos-Vacoas Road (B3)

- Candos-Vacoas Road (B3) from its junction with Carreau Lalliane Branch Road up to its junction with Solferino No. 3

- Solferino No. 3 Avenue from it junction with Candos-Vacoas Road (B3) up to its junction with Impasse Mangoo

(b) Western Side:

- Impasse Mangoo from its junction with Solferino No. 3 Avenue up to its junction with Solferino No. 2 Avenue

- Solferino No. 2 Avenue from its junction with Impasse Mangoo up to its junction with Manilall

Doctor Avenue

- Manilall Doctor Avenue from its junction with Solferino No. 2 Avenue up to its junction with Candos - Vacoas Road (B3)

(c) Southern Side:

- Candos - Vacoas Road (B3) from its junction with Manilall Doctor Avenue up to its junction with Mahant Kabir Temple Road

- Mahant Kabir Temple Road from its junction with Candos-Vacoas Road (B3) up to its junction with Convent Lane

(d) Eastern Side:

- Convent Lane from its junction with Mahant Kabir Temple Road up to its junction with Phoenix Cemetery Road

- Phoenix Cemetery Road from its junction with Convent Lane up to Remy Ollier Avenue

- Remy Ollier Avenue from its junction with Phoenix Cemetery Road up to its junction with Droopnath Ramphul Avenue

- Remy Ollier Avenue from its junction with Droopnath Ramphul Avenue up to its junction with Carreau Lalianne Branch Road

08 May 2021

National High Level Committee on COVID-19