Ile Maurice: Assemblée nationale - Le Mental Health Care (amendment) bill voté

Le projet de loi sur la santé mentale a été adopté, sans amendement, ce mardi 11 mai à l'Assemblée nationale.

Présenté par le ministre de la Santé, Kailesh Jagutpal, il vise à amender la Mental Health Care Act, pour que le contrôle des personnes souffrant de maladies mentales et soupçonnées d'avoir commis une infraction pénale ou détenues par la police ou dans une institution réformatrice soit exercé par un Managerial Committee au lieu de la Commission.

"The main object of this Bill is to amend the Mental Health Care Act to provide that the duty, which is mainly a medical duty, of reviewing mental patients who are suspected of having committed a criminal offence or who are in the custody of the police or who are detainees in a reform institution referred to in the Reform Institutions Act shall, be performed by the Managerial Committee instead of the Commission. This will allow the Commission to devote more time to, and discharge more efficiently, its more important functions such as investigation into complaints and cases of breach of discipline.

2. In addition, the Bill makes provisions for certain criminal offences such as failure to attend the Commission when required to do so or giving false or misleading evidence before the Commission.

3. Opportunity is also being taken to clarify some provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, and to provide for matters related thereto."

Pour le projet de loi détaillé : https://mauritiusassembly.govmu.org/Documents/Bills/intro/2021/bill0221.pdf