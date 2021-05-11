Ile Maurice: Assemblée nationale - Le Mental Health Care (amendment) bill voté

11 Mai 2021
L'Express (Port Louis)

Le projet de loi sur la santé mentale a été adopté, sans amendement, ce mardi 11 mai à l'Assemblée nationale.

Présenté par le ministre de la Santé, Kailesh Jagutpal, il vise à amender la Mental Health Care Act, pour que le contrôle des personnes souffrant de maladies mentales et soupçonnées d'avoir commis une infraction pénale ou détenues par la police ou dans une institution réformatrice soit exercé par un Managerial Committee au lieu de la Commission.

"The main object of this Bill is to amend the Mental Health Care Act to provide that the duty, which is mainly a medical duty, of reviewing mental patients who are suspected of having committed a criminal offence or who are in the custody of the police or who are detainees in a reform institution referred to in the Reform Institutions Act shall, be performed by the Managerial Committee instead of the Commission. This will allow the Commission to devote more time to, and discharge more efficiently, its more important functions such as investigation into complaints and cases of breach of discipline.

2. In addition, the Bill makes provisions for certain criminal offences such as failure to attend the Commission when required to do so or giving false or misleading evidence before the Commission.

3. Opportunity is also being taken to clarify some provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, and to provide for matters related thereto."

Pour le projet de loi détaillé : https://mauritiusassembly.govmu.org/Documents/Bills/intro/2021/bill0221.pdf

Lire l'article original sur L'Express.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 L'Express. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

Plus de: L'Express

les plus lus
Finance
Gouvernance
Nigeria
Justice et Lois
tirés du site
à lire
La composition du nouveau gouvernement congolais dévoilée
L'Aïd al-Fitr fêtée en Afrique
Le Maroc perd son plus jeune pilote de chasse au Yémen
Matata ponyo à l'heure de piler la Justice congolaise
Au moins 15 morts dans l'effondrement d'une mine d'or en Guinée
Le Conseil paix et sécurité de l'UA appelé à statuer sur le cas tchadien

AllAfrica publie environ 900 articles par jour provenant de plus de 130 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.