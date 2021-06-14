Ile Maurice: La BoM vole au secours du Dr Renganaden Padayachy

14 Juin 2021
L'Express (Port Louis)

Un communiqué de la Banque centrale, émis ce lundi 14 juin, tente de clarifier l'apport de Rs 28 milliards au gouvernement mauricien, dans le cadre du transfert de Rs 60 milliards effectué lors de l'exercice budgétaire 2020-2021 (transfert qui a fait l'objet de critiques du FMI). L'express de ce matin a consacré sa Une à la question des Rs 28 milliards qui n'apparaissent dans les comptes des finances publiques. Ce qui a un impact sur la dette publique, selon Xavier Duval, et sur le déficit budgétaire selon Rama Sithanen, tous deux anciens ministres des Finances.

"Following the article that appeared in the local media on Monday 14 June 2021, the Bank would like to bring the following clarification -

In the financial year 2020/21, the Bank transferred Rs 60 billion to Government in line with Section 6(1)(oa) of the Bank of Mauritius Act.

According to the public notice issued on 07 May 2021, the contribution is recorded in its books as follows:

i. Rs 32 billion charged to the Special Reserve Fund; and

ii. The remaining balance of Rs 28 billion reckoned as advance against future profits of the

Bank distributable to Government.

It is to be highlighted that the remaining balance of Rs 28 billion will be amortised against future profits in the books of the Bank itself, and is not a loan to Government, and hence will have no impact on public sector debt."

Lire l'article original sur L'Express.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 L'Express. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

Plus de: L'Express

les plus lus
Centrafrique
Finance
Relations Extérieures
Sénégal
tirés du site
à lire
La RDC connectée à la fibre optique
Un nouveau gouvernement de 28 membres installé au Mali
Un chef de guerre qui sévit dans le parc des Virunga arrêté en RDC
Le joueur Franco-guinéen Kingsley Coman nommé meilleur U20 au monde
Décès du comédien burkinabé «Tonton Brama» des Bobodioufs
Le travail des enfants progresse pour la première fois en Afrique

AllAfrica publie environ 900 articles par jour provenant de plus de 130 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.

X