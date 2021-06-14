Ile Maurice: La BoM vole au secours du Dr Renganaden Padayachy

Un communiqué de la Banque centrale, émis ce lundi 14 juin, tente de clarifier l'apport de Rs 28 milliards au gouvernement mauricien, dans le cadre du transfert de Rs 60 milliards effectué lors de l'exercice budgétaire 2020-2021 (transfert qui a fait l'objet de critiques du FMI). L'express de ce matin a consacré sa Une à la question des Rs 28 milliards qui n'apparaissent dans les comptes des finances publiques. Ce qui a un impact sur la dette publique, selon Xavier Duval, et sur le déficit budgétaire selon Rama Sithanen, tous deux anciens ministres des Finances.

"Following the article that appeared in the local media on Monday 14 June 2021, the Bank would like to bring the following clarification -

In the financial year 2020/21, the Bank transferred Rs 60 billion to Government in line with Section 6(1)(oa) of the Bank of Mauritius Act.

According to the public notice issued on 07 May 2021, the contribution is recorded in its books as follows:

i. Rs 32 billion charged to the Special Reserve Fund; and

ii. The remaining balance of Rs 28 billion reckoned as advance against future profits of the

Bank distributable to Government.

It is to be highlighted that the remaining balance of Rs 28 billion will be amortised against future profits in the books of the Bank itself, and is not a loan to Government, and hence will have no impact on public sector debt."