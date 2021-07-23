Ile Maurice: Questions parlementaires - Un speaker peut intervenir lors d'une réponse d'un ministre

Il y a plus d'une semaine, le leader de l'opposition avait retiré sa question alors que le ministre de la Santé y répondait au Parlement. Cela, parce que celle-ci était hors sujet, explique Xavier-Luc Duval. Le Dr Kailesh Jajutpal n'a, pourtant, pas été recadré par le speaker, ce dernier affirmant qu'il ne peut intervenir dans la réponse d'un ministre. Que disent les Standing Orders ?

Lors de leurs dernières conférences de presse, deux anciens Premiers ministres, à savoir Paul Bérenger et Navin Ramgoolam, ont critiqué Sooroojdev Phokeer pour son laxisme, lui qui répète, semaine après semaine qu'il n'a aucun contrôle sur les réponses des ministres. Est-ce vraiment le cas ? Car Bérenger et Ramgoolam ont relevé ceci du Standing Order 47, qui se lit comme suit : «The Speaker or the person presiding, after having called the attention of the Assembly, or the Committee, to the conduct of a Member, who persists in irrelevance, or tedious repetition either of his or her own arguments used by other Members or debate, may direct him or her to discontinue his or her speech.» Ils ont aussi cité Erskine May, mais sans précision.

Si selon un ancien speaker, cette section ne concerne que les discours (speeches) et non les questions, en revanche, l'ancien speaker Kailash Purryag est d'avis que ce qu'avance Sooroojdev Phokeer ne tient pas la route. Selon lui, si le Standing Order n'est pas clair à ce sujet, il faut tenir compte d'Erskine May. Il cite la section 1 sous-section 2, qui souligne que «in any matter for which these orders do not provide the said practice shall be followed, but no restriction which the House of Commons has introduced by Standing Orders, shall be deemed to extend the National Assembly, hereinafter referred to as the Assembly or its members, until the Assembly shall have been provided by Standing Orders for such restrictions».

L'ancien speaker fait ressortir que le facteur du temps est absolument essentiel pendant la période des questions parlementaires afin qu'on puisse répondre aux questions posées, surtout quand on a un temps limité à l'Assemblée nationale (demi-heure pour une Private Notice Question, 30 minutes pour des questions au Premier ministre et deux heures pour les questions aux ministres).

C'est ainsi qu'il cite Erskine May qui, selon lui, comme d'autres pays du Commonwealth, nous devons également suivre. Cette section se lit comme suit : «Oral answers and supplementary questions: An answer should be confined to the points contained in the question, with such explanation, only as renders the answer intelligible though a certain latitude is permitted to ministers of the Crown and supplementary questions without debate or comments, may within due limits, be addressed to them, which are necessary for the elucidation or the answers that they have given. The Speaker has stressed that the length of both ministerial replies and of supplementary questions should be curbed. The Speaker has suggested that lengthy answers should be circulated with the official report instead of being given orally.»

Kailash Purryag tient à rappeler que lui-même en tant que speaker avait rappelé à l'ordre l'ancien ministre des Terres et du logement Asraf Dullull. «Il répondait à une question pendant de longues minutes et la réponse n'avait rien à voir avec la question. Je lui ai dit que sa réponse était hors sujet et j'ai même exhorté les fonctionnaires qui rédigeaient les réponses d'être précis sur une question» (NdlR, Sir Bhinod Bacha était l'un de ses conseillers et il est probable que c'était lui qui rédigeait les réponses du ministre).

Pour notre interlocuteur, le speaker a tous les droits d'intervenir s'il estime qu'une question est trop longue ou encore si une réponse l'est aussi. Il mentionne une autre section d'Erskine May qui stipule que «given that only 45 minutes are set aside in each day for question period, the Speaker has often expressed concern that shorter questions and answers would allow for members to participate notwithstanding this practice the Speaker retains sole discretion and determining the time that individual questions and answers may take, and the Chair may interrupt any member consuming more than a reasonable share of time in posing or responding to a question.» (NdlR : Cela concerne la House of Commons, mais peut s'appliquer à notre assemblée s'il n'y a rien de prévu dans notre Standing Order).