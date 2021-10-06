Ile Maurice: Pandora Papers - Pourquoi l'actionnariat de Sattar Hajee Abdoula aux îles Vierges pose problème...

Dans les Pandora Papers, enquête lancée et chapeautée par le Consortium International des Journalistes d'Investigation (CIJI), l'express a retrouvé une structure aux îles Vierges britanniques où apparaît le nom de Sattar Hajee Abdoula. Ce dernier est actuellement l'un des financiers les plus influents du pays. Président de SBM Holdings, la compagnie d'Etat propriétaire de la banque SBM, récemment administrateur d'Air Mauritius, ce brillant expert-comptable et liquidateur est l'un des hommes de confiance du Premier ministre.

Sattar Hajee Abdoula explique que ses actions au sein de Light Rise International et Falcon Power Ltd, deux compagnies incorporées aux îles Vierges britanniques résultent de sa souscription à une police d'assurance-vie que lui a vendue la Deutsche Bank. Plusieurs experts en assurance que nous avons contactés expliquent que c'est plutôt surprenant. «Généralement, vous payez les mensualités, la compagnie d'assurance investit votre contribution dans des fonds et vous ou vos bénéficiaires touchez vos primes à la maturité. Qu'une banque vende une police d'assurance, en allant créer des compagnies au nom du souscripteur, c'est étonnant. Je ne dirai pas impossible, mais ce n'est pas traditionnel», explique l'un d'eux. En effet, un produit de ce type peut exister pour des clients très très fortunés selon certaines brochures que nous avons vues. Dans un e-mail envoyé à Sattar Hajee Abdoula, hier, nous lui posons la question pour qu'il nous explique précisément comment la police d'assurance peut être au nom d'une société.

Une entreprise controversée

Il faudra aussi qu'il explique la disparité entre les documents que nous avons publiés hier et sa version donnée dans un précédent e-mail. En effet, lui affirme que les actions n'ont jamais été vendues, or la documentation retrouvée dans les Pandora Papers démontre le contraire. Selon ces documents, une entreprise controversée, Regula Ltd (une structure de la Deutsche Bank aux îles Vierges britanniques et qui était à un moment soupçonné de blanchiment d'argent) a acheté ses parts. La Deutsche Bank avait d'ailleurs payé une contravention de €15 millions à cause de Regula Ltd.

De surcroît, selon les documents d'incorporation que nous publions aujourd'hui, pour que les parts soient transférées, Sattar Hajee Abdoula devait absolument signer un «instrument of transfer».

Par-dessus cela, Sattar Hajee Abdoula peut s'exposer à un contrôle de la Financial Intelligence Unit. En effet, la Financial Intelligence Anti Money Laundering Act stipule qu'une transaction faite in circumstances of unusual or unjustified complexity peut être considérée comme suspicieuse. Et cela, pour un chairman de la holding qui détient la plus grande banque de l'Etat, cela fait tache. Surtout que la SBM est cotée en bourse...

Voici l'intégralité de l'-email envoyé à Sattar Hajee Abdoula hier.

Dear Messrs Hajee Abdoula and Thacoor,

Thanks for your reply to my last email which as you will surely have noticed, has been published in l'express today. As mentioned in the article, we have some divergent views, in the light of documents published, regarding the precision of some information in your first reply. We are open to publish any further comments on your side regarding the subject matter and we are putting these additional following questions to you.

1. Documents (published in today's paper) show that shares have indeed been transferred to Regula against $1 each, while you mention that they were not sold, nor disposed of. Do you acknlowdege the inaccuracy of your first reply?

2. As per Section 11 of the registered document "Articles of Association" for Falcon Power Limited, which we have seen, "shares shall be transferred by a written instrument of transfer signed by the transferor". Do you reaffirm having never signed any agreement for the shares to be transferred to Regula?

3. Since you, Mr Hajee Abdoula, are a public figure, having been appointed by government, Chairman of SBM Holdings which is listed at the Stock Exchange of Mauritius, would you, for the sake of public and the bank's interest, and transparency, consider showing us all your documents related to these companies (precising the premium paid up to now, the surrender value and condtitions amongst other details), so as to discard any suspicion regarding these transactions?

4. In the face of the complexity of the structure, and for the reasons invoked in Q3 above, and bearing in mind that section 2 of FIAMLA defines a suspicious transaction as one which is made in cirmcumstances of unusual or unjustified complexity or appears to have no economic justification or lawful objective, will you clearly explain to us how did an international bank sell an insurance policy to you, resulting into the incorporation of 2 companies in the tax haven of BVI (while Mauritius is itself an IFC), and your shares later transferred to a litigious company, while as per your own version, the structure has been making use of Trustees?

5. Basically, how can a life insurance policy which can, according to your own explanation, only benefit your heirs, be in the name of a BVI-registrered company of which, the more so, you seem to be no longer a shareholder?