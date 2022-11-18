Ile Maurice: Vijay Joypaul - De Souillac à la postérité

Le signe incontestable d'une grande âme, c'est, diton, l'inconscience prophétique, soit cette troublante faculté de proférer par-dessus les hommes et le temps, des paroles inouïes. Vijay Coomar Joypaul, ancien Grand commis de l'État, diplomate, qui a fait l'objet d'un livre, lancé hier, citait, souvent, selon ses amis, dont Manda Boolell, des poèmes d'Omar Khayyam, des extraits de Shakespeare, Voltaire, Rabindranath Tagore, Malcolm de Chazal, Robert Édouard Hart, Jean Georges Prosper, Édouard Maunick, et tant d'autres autres.

"Every so now and again in one's life, there come moments when one is literally compelled to stop one's routine and reflect, albeit in an abstract manner, on whether one's actions, reactions, feelings and chosen path are worth it all, considering the finality of life itself. One such moment for me was the passing of Vijay, my namesake... " témoigne l'ancien diplomate Vijay Makhan. "He always encouraged others to move on. I recall the pride he expressed, eyes welled up with emotional tears when he attended, in Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam's delegation, the OAU Summit of Harare, Zimbabwe in 1997 at which, in my capacity as elected Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation, I was presenting issues for decisions by the Heads of State and Government. Later on, he made it a point to acquire a few copies of my first book 'Policy Consensus, Strategy Vacuum' launched in 1997, to distribute in the Ministry."

Un autre témoignage, celuilà de Manda Boolell : "Et puis en 1980, tu nous a annoncé que tu allais épouser Sunita, la fille de Sir Seewoosagur et tu t'es marié en 1981. Sunita possédait les qualités que tu recherchais, surtout la discrétion. Elle partageait ton amour pour les animaux (... ) Vous étiez aussi en quête de simplicité. Vous avez acheté une maison à Trou-aux-Biches - toi, te souvenant du paysage de Souillac qui avait eu une profonde influence sur toi, toi qui t'émerveillait devant la beauté de la nature. C'était surtout une maison qui vous a servi à apprivoiser le temps qui passe."