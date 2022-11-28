Ile Maurice: Affaire Bruneau Laurette - Les images CCTV et l'historique des appels réclamés par la défense

Il a envoyé une lettre au Commissaire de police. Dans la missive en date du 25 novembre et adressée à Anil Kumar Dip, Me Rouben Mooroongapillay, un des avocats représentant les intérêts de l'activiste Bruneau Laurette dans le cadre de l'affaire de trafic de drogue présumé, réclame que la défense puisse avoir accès aux images CCTV chargées de surveiller le trafic dans plusieurs régions, entre autres.

Son client, selon l'homme de loi, a déclaré à deux reprises lors de ses deux premières comparutions devant le tribunal que des éléments incriminants ont été plantés à son insu, dans sa voiture notamment. "In view of justice and fairness my client wishes that the police apply for a judge's order to obtain from the different telecommunication service providers on Telecommunication Relay Stations where he lives, near Orchard (Quatre-Bornes), near Gallery Salafa (Curepipe), Pailles, La Tour Koenig, Industrial Zone: (1). A List of all incoming/outgoing and missed calls effected; (2). A list of all incoming and outgoing text messages; (3). A list of all data sessions; including location details from official and personal mobile phones of all members of the Special Striking Team and all those who formed part of the operation that led to the arrest of my client for period starting 19th October 2022 to 4th November 2022."

Me Rouben Mooroongapillay a en outre réitéré sa demande datant du 16 novembre, selon laquelle "the recordings of Safe City Cameras together with private video cameras for areas covering but not limited to: (1). the Place of Residence of my client - Petit Verger as there is a Safe City Camera at about 200 metres away on the main road leading to where he lives; (2). the vicinity of Orchard Tower - Quatres Bornes; (3). Gallery Salafa - Curepipe; (4). BelOmbre and Flic-en-Flac, Black River; (5) and also Pailles, La Tour Koenig, Industrial Zone; be secured by the police for period starting 19th October 2022 to 4th November 2022".