Ile Maurice: Parlement - Reprenez le chemin de l'Hémicycle

16 Mai 2023
L'Express (Port Louis)

Les travaux parlementaires reprennent ce mardi 16 mai après-midi après une matinée tendue sur la fin de la troisième question au Premier ministre, portant sur le contenu des coffres de Navin Ramgoolam. Le speaker a demandé à Shakeel Mohamed de quitter l'Hémicyle. Outre les questions, sont à l'agenda trois projets de loi : «The Status of the Artist Bill», en première lecture, ainsi que «The Education (Amendment) Bill» et «The Central Medical Procurement Authority Bill».

En l'absence de Private Notice Question en raison de l'absence de Xavier-Luc Duval pour cause de maladie, la séance de l'Assemblée nationale de ce mardi 16 mai commencera directement avec la tranche des questions au Premier ministre (PMQT), durant 30 minutes. Ensuite place aux questions parlementaires.

L'interpellation du député de la majorité, Vikash Nuckcheddy, à Pravind Jugnauth est la suivante :

"Whether, in regard to the two Mauritians arrested by the Réunion Police in St Rose on 24 April 2023 following the grounding of a speed boat at Anse Cascade, in Réunion Island, he will, for the benefit of the House, obtain from the Commissioner of Police, information as to (a) the identity thereof (b) the charges levelled against them (c) if an inquiry has been initiated by the Mauritian authorities to ascertain the ownership of the speed boat, indicating the findings thereof and (d) if any request for mutual assistance by the Reunion authorities has been made to the Mauritian authorities thereon?"

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste de toutes les questions à l'agenda.

Lire l'article original sur L'Express.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 L'Express. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

AllAfrica publie environ 500 articles par jour provenant de plus de 100 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.