Ile Maurice: Parlement - Reprenez le chemin de l'Hémicycle

Les travaux parlementaires reprennent ce mardi 16 mai après-midi après une matinée tendue sur la fin de la troisième question au Premier ministre, portant sur le contenu des coffres de Navin Ramgoolam. Le speaker a demandé à Shakeel Mohamed de quitter l'Hémicyle. Outre les questions, sont à l'agenda trois projets de loi : «The Status of the Artist Bill», en première lecture, ainsi que «The Education (Amendment) Bill» et «The Central Medical Procurement Authority Bill».

En l'absence de Private Notice Question en raison de l'absence de Xavier-Luc Duval pour cause de maladie, la séance de l'Assemblée nationale de ce mardi 16 mai commencera directement avec la tranche des questions au Premier ministre (PMQT), durant 30 minutes. Ensuite place aux questions parlementaires.

L'interpellation du député de la majorité, Vikash Nuckcheddy, à Pravind Jugnauth est la suivante :

"Whether, in regard to the two Mauritians arrested by the Réunion Police in St Rose on 24 April 2023 following the grounding of a speed boat at Anse Cascade, in Réunion Island, he will, for the benefit of the House, obtain from the Commissioner of Police, information as to (a) the identity thereof (b) the charges levelled against them (c) if an inquiry has been initiated by the Mauritian authorities to ascertain the ownership of the speed boat, indicating the findings thereof and (d) if any request for mutual assistance by the Reunion authorities has been made to the Mauritian authorities thereon?"

Retrouvez ci-dessous la liste de toutes les questions à l'agenda.