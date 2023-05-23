Ile Maurice: Un front commun contre le renvoi des municipales

Une lettre commune signée par des partis parlementaires et extra-parlementaires ainsi que par des membres de la société civile sera remise au bureau du Premier ministre ce matin à 10:30 avant que le Local Government (Amendment) Bill ne soit présenté au Parlement aujourd'hui.

"This common call is a humble initiative of Rezistans ek Alternativ in the name of democratic principle cherished by the people of Mauritius and harshly fought by our foremothers and forefathers", peut-on lire en guise d'introduction.

"This common call has been endorsed by the entire parliamentary opposition parties, the quasi-extra-parliamentary parties as well as the former President of the Republic of Mauritius, trade unions, social movements and ecologists and lawyer activist. This unification of opposition forces and civil society reflects the sentiment prevailing across the country, both in urban and rural areas, against the anti-democratic crime being perpetrated by the present regime", ajoutent les signataires. Veuillez lire l'intégralité de la lettre.

Common Letter of Parliamentary, Extra-Parliamentary Parties, & Social Movements of Mauritius 22-05-23 8.00... by L'express Maurice on Scribd