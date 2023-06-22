Afrique: CAN U23 - Découvrez le calendrier complet de la phase de poules

La Coupe d'Afrique des Nations des moins de 20 ans aura lieu du 24 juin au 8 juillet 2023 au Maroc. Voici pour vous le calendrier complet de cette quatrième édition.
Le programme de la phase de groupes (Heures en GMT)
Samedi 24 juin (1ère journée)
20h, Maroc-Guinée (Groupe A), complexe sportif Moulay-Abdallah
Dimanche 25 juin (1ère journée suite)
15h, Ghana-Congo (Groupe A), stade Moulay Abdallah
17h, Egypte-Niger (Groupe B), Stade Ibn-Batouta
20h, Mali-Gabon (Groupe B), Stade Ibn-Batouta
Mardi 27 juin (2ème journée)
17h, Congo-Guinée (Groupe A), complexe sportif Moulay-Abdallah
20h, Maroc-Ghana (Groupe A), complexe sportif Moulay-Abdallah
Mercredi 28 juin (2ème journée)
17h, Egypte-Mali (Groupe B), Stade Ibn-Batouta
20h, Gabon-Niger (Groupe B), Stade Ibn-Batouta
Vendredi 30 juin (3ème journée)
20h, Congo-Maroc (Groupe A), complexe sportif Moulay-Abdallah
20h, Guinée-Ghana (Groupe A), Stade Ibn-Batouta
Samedi 1er juillet (3ème journée)
20h, Niger-Mali (Groupe B), complexe sportif Moulay-Abdallah
20h, Gabon-Egypte (Groupe B), Stade Ibn-Batouta