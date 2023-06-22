Afrique: CAN U23 - Découvrez le calendrier complet de la phase de poules

22 Juin 2023
Africa Top Sports (Lome)
Par Alfred Zikpi

La Coupe d'Afrique des Nations des moins de 20 ans aura lieu du 24 juin au 8 juillet 2023 au Maroc. Voici pour vous le calendrier complet de cette quatrième édition.

Le programme de la phase de groupes (Heures en GMT)

Samedi 24 juin (1ère journée)

20h, Maroc-Guinée (Groupe A), complexe sportif Moulay-Abdallah

Dimanche 25 juin (1ère journée suite)

15h, Ghana-Congo (Groupe A), stade Moulay Abdallah

17h, Egypte-Niger (Groupe B), Stade Ibn-Batouta

20h, Mali-Gabon (Groupe B), Stade Ibn-Batouta

Mardi 27 juin (2ème journée)

17h, Congo-Guinée (Groupe A), complexe sportif Moulay-Abdallah

20h, Maroc-Ghana (Groupe A), complexe sportif Moulay-Abdallah

Mercredi 28 juin (2ème journée)

17h, Egypte-Mali (Groupe B), Stade Ibn-Batouta

20h, Gabon-Niger (Groupe B), Stade Ibn-Batouta

Vendredi 30 juin (3ème journée)

20h, Congo-Maroc (Groupe A), complexe sportif Moulay-Abdallah

20h, Guinée-Ghana (Groupe A), Stade Ibn-Batouta

Samedi 1er juillet (3ème journée)

20h, Niger-Mali (Groupe B), complexe sportif Moulay-Abdallah

20h, Gabon-Egypte (Groupe B), Stade Ibn-Batouta

Cliquez ici pour lire l'article sur le site d'Africa Top Sports.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Top Sports. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

AllAfrica publie environ 600 articles par jour provenant de plus de 100 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.