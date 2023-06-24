Ghana: Jojo Wollacott - Le gardien ghanéen à Hibernian, « Un choix facile »

23 Juin 2023
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

Le gardien ghanéen Jojo Wollacott révèle son enthousiasme après avoir signé officiellement au Hibernian FC. « C'était un choix facile. »

Une nouvelle aventure passionnante s'annonce pour Jojo Wollacott. Le portier de 26 ans des Black Stars du Ghana a atterri au Easter Road chez les Hibs ce vendredi, a annoncé sa nouvelle équipe écossaise sur les réseaux sociaux.

« J'ai reçu un appel des Hibs et c'était un choix facile pour venir ici. Ça a été une période mouvementée mais je suis content que tout soit réglé maintenant », lit-on sur le site web officiel du Hibernian FC.

We are delighted to complete the permanent signing of Ghanaian international Jojo Wollacott!

The goalkeeper joins Hibs from Charlton Athletic for undisclosed terms and has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal. pic.twitter.com/rsPC0V4y9E

-- Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) June 23, 2023

