Togo: Kamina will be reborn from its ashes

27 Juin 2023
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

And how ? It will no longer be as a radio station as history had spoken of it, but this time as a historical museum. This will be through a redevelopment project carried out by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with a view to restoring this historic site of Kamina (a few kilometers from Atakpamé, Plateaux).

To do this, a call for tenders was launched a few days ago, to recruit a company to carry out the work, which should last seven months.

For the record, the Kamina site, which has hosted an exhibition in recent years, is that of the former German military base, which housed a powerful transcontinental radio station and a wireless telegraphy transmitting center, directly linked to Berlin, to the Namibian colony and to the German fleet in the Atlantic. According to the story, in 1914, this site was dynamited by the army before its surrender.

Lire l'article original sur Télégramme228.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 TÃ©lÃ©gramme228. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

AllAfrica publie environ 600 articles par jour provenant de plus de 100 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.