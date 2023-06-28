Togo: Kamina will be reborn from its ashes

And how ? It will no longer be as a radio station as history had spoken of it, but this time as a historical museum. This will be through a redevelopment project carried out by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with a view to restoring this historic site of Kamina (a few kilometers from Atakpamé, Plateaux).

To do this, a call for tenders was launched a few days ago, to recruit a company to carry out the work, which should last seven months.

For the record, the Kamina site, which has hosted an exhibition in recent years, is that of the former German military base, which housed a powerful transcontinental radio station and a wireless telegraphy transmitting center, directly linked to Berlin, to the Namibian colony and to the German fleet in the Atlantic. According to the story, in 1914, this site was dynamited by the army before its surrender.