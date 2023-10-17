Afrique: Ligue des champions CAF - Le calendrier et les résultats de l'édition 2023-2024

Retrouvez tous les résultats de l'édition 2023-2024 de la Ligue des champions de la CAF. La phase des poules commence le 24 novembre 2023 et se termine le 02 mars 2024. La finale, alle-retour, se tiendra les 17 et 25 mai 2024.
PHASE DE GROUPES (24 novembre 2023 au 03 mars 2024)
Journée 1 : 24 - 25 novembre ; Journée 2 : 01 - 02 décembre ; Journée 3 : 08 - 09 décembre ; Journée 4 : 19 décembre ; Journée 5 : 23 - 24 février ; Journée 6 : 01 - 02 mars
Groupe A : Mamelodi Sundowns (Afrique du Sud), Pyramids FC (Égypte), TP Mazembe (RD Congo), FC Nouadhibou (Mauritanie).
J1 : Mamelodi - FC Nouadhibou; Pyramids - TP Mazembe
J2 : FC Nouadhibou - Pyramids ; TP Mazembe - Mamelodi
J3 : FC Nouadhibou - TP Mazembe ; Mamelodi - Pyramids
J4 : TP Mazembe - FC Nouadhibou ; Pyramids - Mamelodi
J5 : TP Mazembe - Pyramids ; FC Nouadhibou - Mamelodi
J6 : Pyramids - FC Nouadhibou; Mamelodi - TP Mazembe
Classement:
Groupe B : Wydad AC (Maroc), Simba SC (Tanzanie), Asec Mimosas (Côte d'Ivoire), Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)
J1 : Wydad AC - Jwaneng Galaxy ; Simba SC - Asec Mimosas
J2 : Asec Mimosas - Wydad AC ; Jwaneng Galaxy - Simba SC
J3 : Wydad AC - Simba SC ; Jwaneng Galaxy - Asec Mimosas
J4 : Asec Mimosas - Jwaneng Galaxy; Simba SC - Wydad AC
J5 : Asec Mimosas - Simba SC ; Jwaneng Galaxy - Wydad AC
J6 : Wydad AC - Asec Mimosas ; Simba SC - Jwaneng Galaxy
Classement:
Groupe C : Esperance de Tunis (Tunisie), Atletico Petro de Luanda (Angola), Al Hilal (Soudan), Etoile sportive du Sahel (Tunisie)
J1 : Esperance - ES Sahel ; Atletico Petro - Al Hilal
J2 : Al Hilal - Esperance ; ES Sahel - Atletico Petro
J3 : ES Sahel - Al Hilal ; Esperance - Atletico Petro
J4 : Al Hilal - ES Sahel ; Atletico Petro - Esperance
J5 : Al Hilal - Atletico Petro ; ES Sahel - Esperance
J6 : Esperance - Al Hilal ; Atletico Petro - ES Sahel
Classement:
Groupe D : Al Ahly (Égypte), CR Belouizdad (Algérie), Young Africans (Tanzanie), Medeama (Ghana)
J1 : Belouizdad - Young Africans ; Al Ahly - Medeama
J2 : Young Africans - Al Ahly ; Medeama - Belouizdad
J3 : Al Ahly - Belouizdad; Medeama - Young Africans
J4 : Belouizdad - Al Ahly; Young Africans - Medeama
J5 : Medeama - Al Ahly ; Young Africans - Belouizdad
J6 : Al Ahly - Young Africans ; Belouizdad - Medeama