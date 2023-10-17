Afrique: Ligue des champions CAF - Le calendrier et les résultats de l'édition 2023-2024

17 Octobre 2023
Radio France Internationale
Par Ndiasse Sambe

Retrouvez tous les résultats de l'édition 2023-2024 de la Ligue des champions de la CAF. La phase des poules commence le 24 novembre 2023 et se termine le 02 mars 2024. La finale, alle-retour, se tiendra les 17 et 25 mai 2024.

PHASE DE GROUPES (24 novembre 2023 au 03 mars 2024)

Journée 1 : 24 - 25 novembre ; Journée 2 : 01 - 02 décembre ; Journée 3 : 08 - 09 décembre ; Journée 4 : 19 décembre ; Journée 5 : 23 - 24 février ; Journée 6 : 01 - 02 mars

Groupe A : Mamelodi Sundowns (Afrique du Sud), Pyramids FC (Égypte), TP Mazembe (RD Congo), FC Nouadhibou (Mauritanie).

J1 : Mamelodi - FC Nouadhibou; Pyramids - TP Mazembe

J2 : FC Nouadhibou - Pyramids ; TP Mazembe - Mamelodi

J3 : FC Nouadhibou - TP Mazembe ; Mamelodi - Pyramids

J4 : TP Mazembe - FC Nouadhibou ; Pyramids - Mamelodi

J5 : TP Mazembe - Pyramids ; FC Nouadhibou - Mamelodi

J6 : Pyramids - FC Nouadhibou; Mamelodi - TP Mazembe

Classement:

Groupe B : Wydad AC (Maroc), Simba SC (Tanzanie), Asec Mimosas (Côte d'Ivoire), Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)

J1 : Wydad AC - Jwaneng Galaxy ; Simba SC - Asec Mimosas

J2 : Asec Mimosas - Wydad AC ; Jwaneng Galaxy - Simba SC

J3 : Wydad AC - Simba SC ; Jwaneng Galaxy - Asec Mimosas

J4 : Asec Mimosas - Jwaneng Galaxy; Simba SC - Wydad AC

J5 : Asec Mimosas - Simba SC ; Jwaneng Galaxy - Wydad AC

%

J6 : Wydad AC - Asec Mimosas ; Simba SC - Jwaneng Galaxy

Classement:

Groupe C : Esperance de Tunis (Tunisie), Atletico Petro de Luanda (Angola), Al Hilal (Soudan), Etoile sportive du Sahel (Tunisie)

J1 : Esperance - ES Sahel ; Atletico Petro - Al Hilal

J2 : Al Hilal - Esperance ; ES Sahel - Atletico Petro

J3 : ES Sahel - Al Hilal ; Esperance - Atletico Petro

J4 : Al Hilal - ES Sahel ; Atletico Petro - Esperance

J5 : Al Hilal - Atletico Petro ; ES Sahel - Esperance

J6 : Esperance - Al Hilal ; Atletico Petro - ES Sahel

Classement:

Groupe D : Al Ahly (Égypte), CR Belouizdad (Algérie), Young Africans (Tanzanie), Medeama (Ghana)

J1 : Belouizdad - Young Africans ; Al Ahly - Medeama

J2 : Young Africans - Al Ahly ; Medeama - Belouizdad

J3 : Al Ahly - Belouizdad; Medeama - Young Africans

J4 : Belouizdad - Al Ahly; Young Africans - Medeama

J5 : Medeama - Al Ahly ; Young Africans - Belouizdad

J6 : Al Ahly - Young Africans ; Belouizdad - Medeama

 

Cliquez ici pour lire l'article sur le site de RFI.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Radio France Internationale. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

AllAfrica publie environ 500 articles par jour provenant de plus de 90 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.