Afrique: CAN 2023 - Guinée vs Gambie - Guirassy revient, les compos officielles

19 Janvier 2024
Africa Top Sports (Lome)
Par Elmut PINTO

La Guinée et la Gambie s'affrontent ce vendredi à la CAN 2023 à partir de 20H00, heure locale, pour leur deuxième journée de la compétition.

Blessé et forfait pour le premier match contre le Cameroun (1-1), Guirassy revient pour ce match face aux Scorpions. L'attaquant de Stuttgart est sur le banc pour le Syli National.

XI de la Guinée : Koné, Diakité, Jeanvier, Diakhaby, Sylla, Moriba, Touré, Guilavogui, Camara, S. Sylla, Bayo.

XI de la Gambie : Gaye, Janko, Gomez, O. Colley, Mendy, Sonko Sundberg, E. Darboe, Fadera, Jallow, E. Colley, Barrow.

NOTRE Xl ENTRANT FACE A LA GAMBlE

Allez Syli 🔥#FGF | #SyliNational | #GbinGbinSo | #CAN2023 | #GUIGAM pic.twitter.com/LWMHx7kDao

-- Fédération Guinéenne de Football (@fgfofficiel) January 19, 2024

Saintfiet made five changes today, and E-Boy return from suspension while Noah, Jacob and Alieu start. Ebou Adams is suspended. Alasana, Ali, Ibou Touray and Minteh dropped to the bench. Assan and Marreh are out of the team for technical reasons and are joined by Lamin Sarr pic.twitter.com/a1MhvyrFiw

-- Official GFF 🇬🇲 (@TheGambiaFF) January 19, 2024

