Afrique: Les vies peuvent être sauvées malgré les infections résistantes aux médicaments

Complications during his birth meant Adonias Temesegen struggled to breathe. He also had sepsis. The nearest hospital didn’t have access to testing for his infection, so Adonias was prescribed antibiotics in the hope they would work. They didn’t. Doctors suspected his sepsis was drug resistant and they had seen situations like this before. Adonias and his mother travelled for eight hours from Dessie to another hospital in Ethiopia where they had stronger antibiotics.