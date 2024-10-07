Ile Maurice: Inscription des partis à partir de mercredi

announcement

Les partis et alliances qui comptent participer aux élections législatives de ce 10 novembre pourront s'inscrire à la Commission électorale du 9 au 11 octobre.

Ci-dessous le communiqué à ce sujet :

COMMUNIQUE

THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS REGULATIONS 2014 (Regulation 7)

APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF POLITICAL PARTY/PARTY ALLIANCE

Every political party/party alliance wishing to be registered under paragraph 2(1) of the First Schedule to the Constitution in respect of the forthcoming National Assembly Elections shall make an application to the Commission from ninth (9th) to eleventh (11th) day of October, 2024, inclusively.

Every application for registration shall be made in the prescribed form (Form 2) obtainable at the Office of the Electoral Commissioner, level 4, MaxCity Building, Corner Rémy Ollier and Louis Pasteur Streets, Port Louis or at the sub-office of the Electoral Commissioner at Port Mathurin, Rodrigues during office hours.

The form can also be downloaded from the website of the Office of the Electoral Commissioner at http://electoral.govmu.org

Every application shall-

(a) in the case of a party, be signed, in the presence of the Electoral Commissioner or any person authorised by him, by the president and secretary of the party; and be supported by a certified extract of the minutes of proceedings of the meeting at which the decision was taken for the president and secretary to make the application to be registered as a party; or

(b) in the case of a party alliance, be signed, in the presence of the Electoral Commissioner or any person authorised by him, by the respective president and secretary of each party constituting the party alliance; and be supported by certified extracts of the minutes of proceedings of the meetings at which decisions were taken for the respective president and secretary of each party to make the application to be registered as a party alliance.

Every application shall also be accompanied by a facsimile of the symbol of identification of the party/party alliance, which shall consist of a line drawing in black colour on a white background and shall fit within a space of 20 mm by 15 mm. The symbol of identification should not consist of any letter, word, figure or alphanumeric in any language, or any punctuation mark.

All applications shall be received by the Electoral Commissioner, or any person authorised by him, at his office from 9th to 11th October, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the case of a party/party alliance in Rodrigues the application shall be signed in the presence of the Returning Officer at the sub-office of the Electoral Commissioner at Port Mathurin on 10th October 2024 during the abovementioned working hours.

05 October 2024 Office of the Electoral Commissioner