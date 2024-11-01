Ile Maurice: Censure gouvernementale jusqu'au dépouillement !

«L'Independent Information and Technologies Authority» (ICTA) a demandé hier soir, 31 octobre 2024, aux opérateurs de téléphonie de suspendre l'accès aux réseaux sociaux jusqu'au lendemain des élections générales, le 11 novembre. Emtel a émis un communiqué tôt ce matin, celui de Mauritius Telecom devrait suivre.

Le prétexte : des publications qui pourraient avoir un impact sur la sécurité du pays. Il s'agit très probablement des audios de «Missie Moustass» qui semblent montrer les dessous du pouvoir.

Ceci est à mettre en contexte d'une grosse mobilisation de la SMF en cas de désordre. On se rappelle qu'en 1995, le père de Pravind Jugnauth, SAJ avait voulu décréter l'état d'urgence afin de renvoyer les élections.

Ci-dessous le communiqué d'Emtel :

COMMUNIQUE

EMTEL wishes to inform its shareholders, its customers and the public that in the evening of 31st october 2024, it received a communication from the ICTA. That communication states that in response to concerns regarding illegal postings that may impact national security and public safety, the ICTA directs all telecommunications operators, including EMTEL, to temporarily suspend access to all social media platforms until 11th november 2024.

As a licensed telecommunications operator, EMTEL is obligated to abide by directives issued by the regulator.

EMTEL is in the process of implementing the directive and the user experience will be progressively disrupted as the directive is implemented.

EMTEL understands the inconvenience that this action shall cause to its customers but reiterates that it has no alternative other than to comply with the ICTA's directive.

EMTEL will nonetheless interact with the regulator, the authorities and its legal advisers to determine how the impact can be minimised whilst meeting any national security concerns.

EMTEL remains committed to upholding all regulatory requirements while acting in accordance with law and ensuring that we continue to provide reliable services to our valued customers.