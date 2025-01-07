Gabon: À la mémoire du président Jimmy Carter - Les hommages de Nicaise Moulombi

document

Libreville-Gabon- Ambassade des USA : Nicaise Moulombi, MBA, Président, Réseau IVLP Alumni USA-Gabon et 2e Vice-Président, Conseil Économique, Social et Environnemental, a rendu hommage à l'ancien président américain et Prix Nobel de la Paix, Jimmy Carter qui s'était éteint à l'âge de 100 ans, le 29 décembre dernier.

"Au nom de l'Association IVLP Alumni du Gabon, je tiens à exprimer nos sincères condoléances suite au décès du Président Jimmy Carter. Son engagement inlassable en faveur de la paix, des droits humains et du service public restera une source d'inspiration pour les générations futures. Nous nous souvenons également des relations fortes entre le Président Jimmy Carter et le Président Omar Bongo Ondimba, notamment lors des discussions sur la situation en Rhodésie et au Zimbabwe, ainsi qu'à propos du Moyen-Orient lors des accords de Camp David, où le Gabon avait été consulté. Nous partageons la peine du peuple américain et de sa famille en ces moments difficiles. Que son âme repose en paix.

On behalf of the IVLP Alumni Association of Gabon, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences on the passing of President Jimmy Carter. His unwavering commitment to peace, human rights, and public service will remain an enduring source of inspiration for generations. We also recall the strong relationship between President Jimmy Carter and President Omar Bongo Ondimba during discussions on the situation in Rhodesia and Zimbabwe, as well as on the Middle East during the Camp David Accords, where Gabon was consulted. We share the grief of the American people and their family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

Nicaise MOULOMBI, MBA

Président, Réseau IVLP Alumni USA-Gabon

2e Vice-Président, Conseil Économique, Social et Environnemental