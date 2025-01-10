Algérie: Coupe d'Algérie (16es de finale) - Les résultats partiels des matchs joués vendredi

10 Janvier 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGER — Résultats partiels des matchs des 16es de finale de la Coupe d'Algérie de football 2024-2025, disputés vendredi et qui se poursuivront jusqu'au 20 février.

NRB Touggourt (Inter-régions) - MC El-Bayadh (L1) 0-2

USM Bel-Abbès (Inter-régions) - CR Témouchent (L2) 0-1

JSM Béjaia (Inter-régions) - AE El-Eulma (Inter-régions) 0-1 (a.prol)

ES Sétif (L1) 32) - JSD Jijel (L2) 1-0

JS Kabylie (L1) - USM El Harrach (L2) (en cours)

Samedi 11 janvier 2025:

CR Béni Tamou (Inter-régions) - IRB Sedrata (Inter-régions) 14h00

USM Sétif (Inter-régions) - MC Oran (L1) 15h00

USM Annaba (L2) - MO Béjaia (Inter-régions) 17h00

ESM Koléa (L2) - US Biskra (L1) 14h00

ES Mostaganem (L1) - JSM Tiaret (L2) 16h00

US Chaouia (L2) - IRB El Kerma (Inter-régions) 14h00

Dimanche 12 janvier :

Paradou AC (L1) - JS Haï Djabel (Inter-régions) 14h30

Mardi 14 janvier :

RC Kouba (L2) - JS Saoura (L1) 14h00

Mercredi 5 février :

Olympique Akbou (L1) ou CS Constantine (L1) - MJ Arzew (Régionale 1) 18h00

Dimanche 9 février :

USM Alger (L1) ou Olympique Magrane (L2) - NC Magra (L1) (heure à déterminer).

Jeudi 20 février :

CR Belouizdad (L1/ tenant) - MC Alger (L1) (heure à déterminer).

