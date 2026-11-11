Congo-Kinshasa: RDC-UAE Trade Deal Enters Force, Opens Market Access

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo (RDC) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) entered into force on October 30, 2026.

This agreement grants 6,000 Congolese products duty-free access to the Emirati market. The accord was signed on February 2, 2026, in Abu Dhabi, witnessed by RDC President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi and UAE President Cheikh Mohammed ben Zayed Al Nahyane.

The agreement's scope extends beyond goods, covering services, investments, public procurement, digital commerce, and customs cooperation. This framework aims to unlock new commercial avenues for Congolese exporters. A distinct memorandum from February 2026 also addresses mining investments, mineral traceability, and securing supply chains; specific investment details are not yet available.

Bilateral trade between the two nations currently shows a significant imbalance. In 2023, RDC exports to the UAE reached 1.1 billion dollars, while imports from the UAE totaled 3 billion dollars, creating a nearly 2 billion dollar trade deficit for the RDC. This follows a similar trend in 2022, with Congolese imports at 2.1 billion dollars against 1.4 billion dollars in exports.

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The agreement offers preferential market access, but its full potential hinges on the RDC's ability to export higher value-added products. The RDC possesses vast mineral resources, including copper, cobalt, gold, tin, tantalum, and tungsten. It accounts for over 70% of global cobalt production and is Africa's leading copper producer, making these resources vital for strategic value chains.

For Kinshasa, the challenge is to convert new trade facilities into opportunities for more processed local production. This requires strengthening industrial capacities, developing logistical infrastructures, and fostering activities integrating natural resources into higher value-added products. Such an evolution would diversify export revenues, support industrial employment, and increase Congolese companies' participation in global value chains. The UAE also aims to bolster its role as a distribution platform for Congolese minerals and agricultural products, supported by projects like the deep-water port of Banana.

Points clés à retenir

The new trade agreement, while offering preferential access for Congolese products, highlights a significant structural challenge for the Democratic Republic of Congo: its reliance on exporting raw or minimally processed minerals. This practice generates revenue but prevents the country from fully capturing the value created during industrial transformation and refining. The preferential market access alone is insufficient to correct this fundamental weakness, underscoring the need for Kinshasa to develop local processing capabilities.

Furthermore, the agreement is not solely beneficial to the RDC; it also grants Emirati companies expanded access to the Congolese market for various products, including vehicles, machinery, electronic equipment, and construction materials. Beyond direct trade, both nations are keen on developing infrastructure to facilitate exchanges.

The UAE, in particular, seeks to strengthen its position as a distribution platform for Congolese minerals and agricultural products, evidenced by its involvement in logistical projects such as the deep-water port of Banana and activities at Matadi port. However, the financing for these crucial infrastructure developments is not automatically linked to the trade agreement itself. Additionally, a separate memorandum on mining investments, while significant, lacks specific details regarding expected investment amounts or any general obligation for local transformation, leaving key questions about its implementation unanswered.