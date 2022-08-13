Afrique: Ballon d'or 2022 - Le Sénégalais Sadio Mané parmi les 30 nominés

12 Août 2022
Le Soleil (Dakar)
Par Salla Gueye

En attendant la remise du trophée en septembre, France Football a dévoilé vendredi la liste des 30 joueurs nominés pour le Ballon d'Or 2022.

Un des grands favoris pour cette édition, le Sénégalais Sadio Mané fait partie des 30 joueurs nominés pour le Ballon d'Or 2022. L'attaquant du Bayern Munich est cependant me seul Lion de la Téranga à faire partie de cette prestigieuse liste.

Voici la liste complète...

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelone)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus Turin)

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

