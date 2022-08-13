Afrique: Ballon d'Or 2022 - Sadio Mané figure parmi les 30 nommés

Ce vendredi, le magazine France Football a dévoilé sa sélection pour le Ballon d'Or Masculin 2022. Parmi les 30 joueurs nommés pour succéder à Leo Messi, figure le nom du nouveau sociétaire du Bayern Munich, Sadio Mané.
Et cela n'a rien de surprenant puisque l'attaquant sénégalais de 30 ans, récemment élu Meilleur Football Africain de l'Année pour la seconde fois d'affilée, fait partie des prétendants pour remporter cette récompense.
Les 30 joueurs nommés pour le Ballon d'Or 2022
Thibaut Courtois (Belgique, Real Madrid),
Rafael Leão (Portugal, AC Milan),
Joshua Kimmich (Allemagne, Bayern Munich),
Christopher Nkunku (France, RB Leipzig)
Mohamed Salah (Égypte, Liverpool)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Angleterre, Liverpool),
Vinicius Jr (Brésil, Real Madrid),
Bernardo Silva (Portugal, Manchester City),
Luis Diaz (Colombie, Porto puis Liverpool),
Robert Lewandowski (Pologne, Bayern Munich puis FC Barcelone)
Riyad Mahrez (Algérie, Manchester City),
Casemiro (Brésil, Real Madrid),
Heung-min Son (Corée du Sud, Tottenham),
Fabinho (Brésil, Liverpool)
Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid)
Mike Maignan
(France, AC Milan),
Harry Kane (Angleterre, Tottenham),
Darwin Núñez (Uruguay, Benfica puis Liverpool),
Phil Foden (Angleterre, Manchester City)
Sadio Mané (Sénégal, Liverpool puis Bayern Munich)
Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire, Ajax puis Dortmund)
Luka Modric (Croatie, Real Madrid)
Antonio Rüdiger (Allemagne, Chelsea puis Real Madrid)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Manchester City)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgique, Manchester City)
Dušan Vlahović (Serbie, Fiorentina puis Juventus)
Virgil van Dijk (Pays-Bas, Liverpool)
João Cancelo (Portugal, Manchester City)
Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
Erling Haaland (Norvège, Dortmund puis Manchester City)